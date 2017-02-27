Norman councilman seeks dismissal of ...

Norman councilman seeks dismissal of drug paraphernalia charges

City Councilman Stephen Tyler Holman is asking for pending drug charges against him to be dismissed after a jury acquitted a store clerk also charged after a raid of a Norman pipe shop. Holman, 32, faces a felony charge of acquiring proceeds from drug activity, as well as 12 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

