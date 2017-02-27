Norman councilman seeks dismissal of drug paraphernalia charges
City Councilman Stephen Tyler Holman is asking for pending drug charges against him to be dismissed after a jury acquitted a store clerk also charged after a raid of a Norman pipe shop. Holman, 32, faces a felony charge of acquiring proceeds from drug activity, as well as 12 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
