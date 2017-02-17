Norman City-Wide Train Quiet Zone Tak...

Norman City-Wide Train Quiet Zone Takes Effect Today

Friday Feb 17

Norman paid more than a million dollars to bring their 16 crossings in the city up to standard. Trains can still blare their horns in case of an emergency.

