Norman board denies charter school application

Parents backing a proposed language immersion charter school will appeal to the state after the school board denied their application for sponsorship for a second time late Monday night. Panel members voted 5-0 against the revised application of Le Monde International School, which is seeking to offer immersion programs in French or Spanish to students in prekindergarten through eighth grade.

