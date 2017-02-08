Norman 911 call: 'There's blood everywhere'
Police tape surrounds the entrance to Cayann Patterson's home on West Lindsey Street on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 in Norman, Okla. Michael Deffner is accused of shooting and killing Patterson--his ex-wife--and also shotting and killing her attorney Bryan Young.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moor public schools should not pray (May '14)
|4 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|Wendy Teague
|4 hr
|MHS1991
|46
|Sean Stemm/Adam Bell Shooting... (Jan '11)
|11 hr
|Babymama
|14
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|22 hr
|TFCN
|22
|Dramatic video of 2015 altercation between OKC ...
|22 hr
|helpthechildren
|1
|Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Scott Hanna
|21
|Oklahoma City investigators asking for help ide...
|Wed
|thataintworkin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC