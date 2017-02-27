Money Markets-Traders raise expectati...

Money Markets-Traders raise expectation of U.S. rate increase in March, May

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 27 Prices of U.S. short-term interest rate futures fell on Monday as traders raised their expectations the Federal Reserve will increase rates either in March or May after a central bank official said an interest rate increase may happen soon. The Fed might need to raise interest rates in the near future to avoid falling behind the curve on inflation, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said.

