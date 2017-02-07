Man sought in shooting deaths of another man and woman in Norman
A man and a woman were shot and killed at separate homes late Tuesday and police are looking for a person of interest, according to a police spokeswoman. Police are looking for Michael Timothy Deffner, 55. He is considered armed and dangerous.
