Joe Mixon Says 2014 Assault of Woman Was a 'Bad Decision' That 'Haunts' Him
Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon expressed regret Monday for a 2014 incident in which he punched a woman at a Norman, Oklahoma, sandwich shop. Mixon appeared on PFT Live and said the following regarding the situation: I made a bad decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heart to help: Through foundation, woman uses h...
|1 hr
|stonedtodeath
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|18 hr
|Debi
|13
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|23 hr
|GiantClick
|17
|Angela Lansdown Fat & Stuck Up
|23 hr
|Matt Metheny
|2
|Wendy Teague
|23 hr
|MHS1991
|61
|OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As...
|Feb 21
|godsydrome
|1
|Family members were present when lawyer shot
|Feb 8
|anotheronebitesth...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC