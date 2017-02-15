Investigators seek Owner of Painting ...

Investigators seek Owner of Painting Found in OK Fire

Norman Fire Department posted a photo of a partially charred painting to its Facebook and Twitter accounts Wednesday asking to hear from anyone who recognized it. The painting was found in the remains of a small brush fire Sunday near the 600 block of Welston Circle after firefighters quickly put it out.

