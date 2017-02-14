Incumbents have mixed results in Norman elections
Unofficial voting results Tuesday showed Ward 1 Councilman Greg Heiple losing a bid for re-election to political newcomer Kate Bierman, while Ward 7 Councilman Stephen Tyler Holman retained his seat handily over opponent Traci Baker. A runoff election between incumbent James Chappel and Sereta Wilson will determine the winner of the city's Ward 5 seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Lanadown Can't Sing
|39 min
|Matt Metheny
|5
|Wendy Teague
|13 hr
|MHS1991
|50
|My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD
|17 hr
|MyPhartss
|2
|NARAL Releases Statement on Dangerous OK Bill R...
|Mon
|yessur
|1
|OKC Lands Spot In OpenTable's List Of 25 Most R...
|Mon
|cupid
|1
|Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos...
|Feb 12
|WarForOil
|2
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Feb 11
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC