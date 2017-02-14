Incumbents have mixed results in Norm...

Incumbents have mixed results in Norman elections

Unofficial voting results Tuesday showed Ward 1 Councilman Greg Heiple losing a bid for re-election to political newcomer Kate Bierman, while Ward 7 Councilman Stephen Tyler Holman retained his seat handily over opponent Traci Baker. A runoff election between incumbent James Chappel and Sereta Wilson will determine the winner of the city's Ward 5 seat.

