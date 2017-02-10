Hundreds evacuated after wildfire in Oklahoma in US1 hour ago
Houston, Feb 13 A wild fire broke out in the US state of Oklahoma which burned nearly 600 acres, prompting authorities to evacuate hundreds of people in the nearby areas and part of adjoining state of Texas. Firefighters from nearby areas in Oklahoma, Cleveland and Pottawatomie counties jumped into the fray as the day wore on and the fire continued to spread.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Lansdown Can't Sing
|1 hr
|Matt Metheny
|3
|OKC Lands Spot In OpenTable's List Of 25 Most R...
|1 hr
|cupid
|1
|Angela Lanadown Can't Sing
|3 hr
|Edmond North
|1
|Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos...
|21 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Sat
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Sat
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
|Wendy Teague
|Sat
|MHS1991
|49
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC