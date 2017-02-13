Horton Productions supports education...

Horton Productions supports educational shoots with Panasonic camcorder

Patrick Horton, owner/operator of Norman, OK-based Horton Productions, has employed Panasonic's AG-DVX200 4K large-sensor handheld for the past year, using it to shoot projects ranging from educational and travel videos to documentary and broadcast projects. Horton, who specializes in on-location 4K video production, has used the DVX200 on a high-profile documentary about investment fraud, "American Con: The Meeting," the pilot episode of which has aired on dozens of major market PBS stations, as well as to shoot educational videos for Janux, an interactive learning community under the aegis of the University of Oklahoma, and for NextThought.com, a web-based learning solutions provider.

