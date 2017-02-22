Hollywood's rising stars talk Oscars and activism at annual Vanity Fair party
Host Dakota Johnson attends Vanity Fair and L'Oreal Paris' Toast to Young Hollywood party at Delilah in West Hollywood on Feb. 21. Host Dakota Johnson attends Vanity Fair and L'Oreal Paris' Toast to Young Hollywood party at Delilah in West Hollywood on Feb. 21. With the Academy Awards just days away, it's not just Hollywood A-listers who are eagerly waiting to see who will take home Oscars on Sunday. The industry's rising stars are too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pendi...
|1 hr
|As I see it
|1
|Former OKlahoma City juvenile detention guard s...
|1 hr
|policetraining
|1
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|TFCN
|24
|Angela Lansdown Can't Sing
|3 hr
|Matt Metheny
|1
|Legislative bills impacting high school athleti...
|4 hr
|jesuslovessports
|1
|OK divorce bill passes committee vote
|8 hr
|wontyoumarrymebill
|1
|Sara Hart: Stuck Up
|10 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC