From outlooks to watches and warnings: Do you know what to do when the alerts are issued?
For the past few days, we've been showing this area of enhanced risk over much of the southeast including the Tennessee Valley. Here's what this means.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Church in OKC Area
|41 min
|Jim
|5
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Concerned Brothet
|480
|Records show EPA's Pruitt used private email, d...
|4 hr
|Shell eh
|1
|Angela Lansdown: Ugly and Sad
|6 hr
|Mrs Metheny
|3
|Wendy Teague
|8 hr
|MHS1991
|63
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|8 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Anna White-Steide
|8 hr
|Brett Haynie
|27
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC