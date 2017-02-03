Former speaker expects expulsion recommendation for Kirby
An Oklahoma House committee looking into sexual harassment allegations against Rep. Dan Kirby will likely call for his expulsion from the Legislature, former House Speaker Jeff Hickman said. The panel is to release its investigative findings Thursday afternoon.
