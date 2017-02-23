Former bookkeeper for oil field pipeline supplier sentenced to prison for embezzlement
Rodney Alan Hager, 38, of Norman, was sentenced today to serve 48 months in federal prison for embezzlement over $7 million from his employer. According to court records, from 2007 through March of 2014 Hager worked as the bookkeeper of J&B Pipe Supply Co.
