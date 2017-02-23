Former bookkeeper for oil field pipel...

Former bookkeeper for oil field pipeline supplier sentenced to prison for embezzlement

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Rodney Alan Hager, 38, of Norman, was sentenced today to serve 48 months in federal prison for embezzlement over $7 million from his employer. According to court records, from 2007 through March of 2014 Hager worked as the bookkeeper of J&B Pipe Supply Co.

