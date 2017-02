Fire Weather Watch issued February 11 at 11:00AM CST expiring...

OKZ008-013-019-020-025-026-028>030-040-102245- /O.UPG.KOUN.FW.A.0004.170210T1700Z-170211T0100Z/ /O.NEW.KOUN.FW.W.0004.170210T1700Z-170211T0100Z/ /O.NEW.KOUN.FW.A.0005.170211T1700Z-170212T0100Z/ Kay-Noble-Logan-Payne-Oklahoma-Lincoln-McClain-Cleveland- Pottawatomie-Garvin- 353 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2017 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WINDY CONDITIONS... WARM TEMPERATURES AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND NORTHERN OKLAHOMA... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WINDY CONDITIONS... WARM TEMPERATURES AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND NORTHERN OKLAHOMA... The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CST this evening.

