Fire Weather Warning issued February 23 at 10:00AM CST expiring...
OKZ006>008-012-013-017>020-023>032-038>048-050>052-TXZ086-089-090- 231745- /O.UPG.KOUN.FW.A.0007.170223T1600Z-170224T0300Z/ /O.EXA.KOUN.FW.W.0006.170223T1600Z-170224T0300Z/ Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Garfield-Noble-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne- Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-Cleveland- Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray- Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love- Marshall-Bryan-Wichita-Archer-Clay- 345 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WINDY CONDITIONS... WARM TEMPERATURES AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL PORTIONS OF OKLAHOMA AND PARTS OF WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wendy Teague
|13 hr
|Wendy Teague whoree
|57
|Angela Lansdown Can't Sing
|16 hr
|Da Truth
|3
|Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi...
|16 hr
|nohelpforthecriminal
|1
|Your 2 Cents: President Trump Should Address Im...
|17 hr
|concerns
|1
|Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pendi...
|Wed
|As I see it
|1
|Former OKlahoma City juvenile detention guard s...
|Wed
|policetraining
|1
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|Wed
|TFCN
|24
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC