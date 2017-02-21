Fire Weather Warning issued February ...

Fire Weather Warning issued February 23 at 10:00AM CST expiring...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox 23

OKZ006>008-012-013-017>020-023>032-038>048-050>052-TXZ086-089-090- 231745- /O.UPG.KOUN.FW.A.0007.170223T1600Z-170224T0300Z/ /O.EXA.KOUN.FW.W.0006.170223T1600Z-170224T0300Z/ Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Garfield-Noble-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne- Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-Cleveland- Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray- Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love- Marshall-Bryan-Wichita-Archer-Clay- 345 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WINDY CONDITIONS... WARM TEMPERATURES AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL PORTIONS OF OKLAHOMA AND PARTS OF WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wendy Teague 13 hr Wendy Teague whoree 57
Angela Lansdown Can't Sing 16 hr Da Truth 3
News Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi... 16 hr nohelpforthecriminal 1
News Your 2 Cents: President Trump Should Address Im... 17 hr concerns 1
News Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pendi... Wed As I see it 1
News Former OKlahoma City juvenile detention guard s... Wed policetraining 1
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) Wed TFCN 24
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,768 • Total comments across all topics: 279,102,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC