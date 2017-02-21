Fire Weather Warning issued February 23 at 10:00AM CST expiring...

OKZ006>008-012-013-017>020-023>032-038>048-050>052-TXZ086-089-090- 231745- /O.UPG.KOUN.FW.A.0007.170223T1600Z-170224T0300Z/ /O.EXA.KOUN.FW.W.0006.170223T1600Z-170224T0300Z/ Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Garfield-Noble-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne- Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-Cleveland- Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray- Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love- Marshall-Bryan-Wichita-Archer-Clay- 345 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WINDY CONDITIONS... WARM TEMPERATURES AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL PORTIONS OF OKLAHOMA AND PARTS OF WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.

