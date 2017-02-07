Filmmakers return to roots -

Friday Feb 3

The slogan for Altus is "A City with a Future to Share," and for two up and coming film makers, the early influence of the community has provided a bright future which they plan to share with cinema and television fans around the world. Alex and Todd Greenlee graduated from Altus High School in 2010, and their interest in storytelling and movies played a large role in their lives.

