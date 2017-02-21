Fifth-grader wins Colonial Day litera...

Fifth-grader wins Colonial Day literature contest

Alexandra Dennis, a fifth-grader at Barnes Elementary School, won the Colonial Day Literature Contest. A plaque and cash prize were presented by Mount Vernon historical interpreter Dean Malissa, who portrayed George Washington.

