Fifth-grader wins Colonial Day literature contest
Alexandra Dennis, a fifth-grader at Barnes Elementary School, won the Colonial Day Literature Contest. A plaque and cash prize were presented by Mount Vernon historical interpreter Dean Malissa, who portrayed George Washington.
