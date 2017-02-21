Discover all 29 of Oklahoma's Academy...

Discover all 29 of Oklahoma's Academy Award winners and nominees

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Oklahoma connection: Eric Heisserer, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of "Arrival," was born in Norman and lived there until he was 19, graduating from Norman High School. Courtesy Oklahoma connection: Oscar-nominated production designer K.K. Barrett moved to Tulsa for his last two years at Memorial High School before attending Oklahoma State University, where he graduated in 1976 after studying painting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) 2 min TFCN 24
Angela Lansdown Can't Sing 8 min Matt Metheny 1
News Legislative bills impacting high school athleti... 1 hr jesuslovessports 1
News OK divorce bill passes committee vote 5 hr wontyoumarrymebill 1
Sara Hart: Stuck Up 7 hr Jamie Dundee 2
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 7 hr Jamie Dundee 5
News Perry moms speak out about molestation case 11 hr As I see it 3
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,948 • Total comments across all topics: 279,072,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC