Committee votes in favor of allowing OK nurse practitioners to provide more care

Thursday Feb 9

An Oklahoma Senate Committee voted February 8th to allow House Bill 1013 to move to the House floor. The bill allows nurse practitioners in Oklahoma to provide more extensive care.

