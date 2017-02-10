Committee votes in favor of allowing OK nurse practitioners to provide more care
An Oklahoma Senate Committee voted February 8th to allow House Bill 1013 to move to the House floor. The bill allows nurse practitioners in Oklahoma to provide more extensive care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|22 hr
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos...
|Sat
|mobbingistheirthing
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Sat
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
|Wendy Teague
|Sat
|MHS1991
|49
|Metro Family Hit By Man Leading Police On High-...
|Fri
|stayoffmymailbox
|1
|Police Identify Man Seen On Guthrie Home Survei...
|Fri
|ohyeah
|1
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|Fri
|nappy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC