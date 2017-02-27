Chickasaw Nation offering free tax help for Oklahoma families
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be available until April 13 at locations in Ada, Norman, Oklahoma City, Ardmore and Thackerville. Participants are asked to bring in two forms of ID, their Social Security card, a photo ID, all W2 and 1099 forms and other documents needed to complete a tax return.
