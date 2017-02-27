Chickasaw Nation offering free tax he...

Chickasaw Nation offering free tax help for Oklahoma families

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be available until April 13 at locations in Ada, Norman, Oklahoma City, Ardmore and Thackerville. Participants are asked to bring in two forms of ID, their Social Security card, a photo ID, all W2 and 1099 forms and other documents needed to complete a tax return.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) 6 hr HopeforJustice 14
News Man robbed while on side of interstate in Oklah... 7 hr twolimosforpodunkers 1
News Families Of DUI Victims Support New Oklahoma Da... 12 hr moredata 1
News Heart to help: Through foundation, woman uses h... 22 hr stonedtodeath 1
Stylist Brandi McCoy Sun GiantClick 17
Angela Lansdown Fat & Stuck Up Sun Matt Metheny 2
Wendy Teague Sun MHS1991 61
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Cleveland County was issued at February 28 at 4:28AM CST

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,203,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC