Camila Cabello reveals her unusual birthday wish
The former Fifth Harmony singer is poised to celebrate the landmark occasion on Friday and Camila has taken to her Twitter account to reveal her rather unusual birthday wish. The brunette beauty said: "for my 20th birthday I just want my boobs to be a LITTLE bigger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forecast predicts Midwest tornadoes, wildfires ...
|2 hr
|Duke defender
|1
|Shauna Lowe: Messed Up Life
|7 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|7 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Wendy Teague
|7 hr
|MHS1991
|62
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|18 hr
|HopeforJustice
|14
|Man robbed while on side of interstate in Oklah...
|19 hr
|twolimosforpodunkers
|1
|Families Of DUI Victims Support New Oklahoma Da...
|Mon
|moredata
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC