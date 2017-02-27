Camila Cabello reveals her unusual bi...

Camila Cabello reveals her unusual birthday wish

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The former Fifth Harmony singer is poised to celebrate the landmark occasion on Friday and Camila has taken to her Twitter account to reveal her rather unusual birthday wish. The brunette beauty said: "for my 20th birthday I just want my boobs to be a LITTLE bigger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Forecast predicts Midwest tornadoes, wildfires ... 2 hr Duke defender 1
Shauna Lowe: Messed Up Life 7 hr Jamie Dundee 6
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 7 hr Jamie Dundee 6
Wendy Teague 7 hr MHS1991 62
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) 18 hr HopeforJustice 14
News Man robbed while on side of interstate in Oklah... 19 hr twolimosforpodunkers 1
News Families Of DUI Victims Support New Oklahoma Da... Mon moredata 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,216,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC