BBMetzdorf Shines but Eagles Lose Lat...

BBMetzdorf Shines but Eagles Lose Late-Inning Lead to Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boston College Eagles

GAME INFORMATION Score: Oklahoma 5, Boston College 4 Records: Boston College at Oklahoma Location: L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Okla. BC HIGHLIGHTS The Eagles held a three-run lead in the eighth but allowed the Sooners to tie the game on a walk, three hits and an RBI groundout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston College Eagles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) 3 hr Debi 13
Stylist Brandi McCoy 8 hr GiantClick 17
Angela Lansdown Fat & Stuck Up 8 hr Matt Metheny 2
Wendy Teague 8 hr MHS1991 61
News OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As... Feb 21 godsydrome 1
News Family members were present when lawyer shot Feb 8 anotheronebitesth... 1
Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot Feb 1 Jamie Dundee 14
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,167,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC