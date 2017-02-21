BBMetzdorf Shines but Eagles Lose Late-Inning Lead to Oklahoma
GAME INFORMATION Score: Oklahoma 5, Boston College 4 Records: Boston College at Oklahoma Location: L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Okla. BC HIGHLIGHTS The Eagles held a three-run lead in the eighth but allowed the Sooners to tie the game on a walk, three hits and an RBI groundout.
