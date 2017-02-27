A-F bill passes House Common Education Committee
Legislation to revamp the state's school accountability regimen, commonly known as the A-F school report card, sailed through the House Common Education Committee on Monday with the help of an Oklahoma City superintendent. House Bill 1693 , by Rep. Scott Martin, R-Norman, is the promised follow up - or trailer bill - to a resolution passed by the House last week accepting the newest system proposed by the state Department of Education.
