3rd Person Charged In 2008 Death Of Norman Man
Thomas Ryan Wilmeth, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with a homicide during the commission of a felony, according to Cleveland County detectives. Wilmeth is currently incarcerated in the Cleveland County Detention Center and his bond has been set at $2,000,000.
