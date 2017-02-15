15-Year-Old Arrested In Overnight Fat...

15-Year-Old Arrested In Overnight Fatal Norman Shooting

Norman police said a 15-year-old boy has been arrested on a complaint of murder in the first-degree in connection with an overnight fatal shooting. Officers were called to the shooting near East Main St. and North Cockrel Ave. that left a 19-year-old man dead.

