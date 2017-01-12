Winter storm to bring crippling ice, ...

Winter storm to bring crippling ice, rainfall to central US

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A winter storm that brought heavy snow and rainfall to northern California was bearing down on the southern Plains on Thursday, and forecasters said crippling ice accumulations and heavy rain could cause widespread power outages and flooding this weekend. The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for northwestern Oklahoma beginning Friday morning as well as a winter storm watch for much of the rest of Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri along with parts of Illinois and Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norman Teacher Paige Holden: Fat Wed Dewey Hembree 4
Stylist Brandi McCoy Jan 10 GiantClick 8
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother Jan 10 Jamie Dundee 6
Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16) Jan 10 Jamie Dundee 17
Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot Jan 10 Jamie Dundee 13
Nate Hammons is an Idiot Jan 6 GABE 2
News Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video Jan 3 Sorry Hill 3
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,890 • Total comments across all topics: 277,869,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC