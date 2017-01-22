U.S southern states pounded by deadly...

U.S southern states pounded by deadly storms

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

A dangerous weekend weather system has killed at least 15 people in the U.S. South, with Georgia officials on Sunday reporting that 11 had died in severe weather still threatening the region. Alva French reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale 6 hr Bigwilly 7
News Car Plows Into Collinsville Cafe, Roof Collapses 14 hr thereclonin 1
News Guthrie Police Arrest 2 Following Home Invasion 14 hr thereclonin 1
R. Matt Hill 14 hr Matt Hill is a Moron 11
Stylist Brandi McCoy 14 hr Jamie Dundee 12
Get Paid Big $$$ to Accept Push Notifiations On... 14 hr genuinegirl 1
News In Oklahoma, Cautious Hope for Donald Trump's A... 15 hr omg 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,196,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC