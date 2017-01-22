U.S southern states pounded by deadly storms
A dangerous weekend weather system has killed at least 15 people in the U.S. South, with Georgia officials on Sunday reporting that 11 had died in severe weather still threatening the region. Alva French reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale
|6 hr
|Bigwilly
|7
|Car Plows Into Collinsville Cafe, Roof Collapses
|14 hr
|thereclonin
|1
|Guthrie Police Arrest 2 Following Home Invasion
|14 hr
|thereclonin
|1
|R. Matt Hill
|14 hr
|Matt Hill is a Moron
|11
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|14 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Get Paid Big $$$ to Accept Push Notifiations On...
|14 hr
|genuinegirl
|1
|In Oklahoma, Cautious Hope for Donald Trump's A...
|15 hr
|omg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC