Trump's travel ban raises concerns in Oklahoma's immigrant communities
University of Oklahoma students Hamed Mirmozafari and his wife Azadeh Gilanpour from Iran share their feelings about new foreign policy measures on Jan. 29, 2017 in Norman, Okla. Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman Somalian laborers in Oklahoma's panhandle, Iranian students in Norman and Iraqi refugees in Tulsa represent just some of the communities of Oklahomans potentially impacted by a federal travel ban for seven predominately Muslim countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Witness Describes Frightening Moments Of NW Okc...
|8 hr
|momentsintoyears
|1
|'There's a lot of uncertainty,' Oklahomans fear...
|15 hr
|okiady
|5
|Oklahomans react to President Trump's immigrati...
|15 hr
|okiady
|2
|MWC Police Search For Shooter In City's First T...
|15 hr
|titelip
|1
|Crews respond to rollover accident in Oklahoma ...
|20 hr
|airingthetires
|1
|MWC Police Investigating Triple-Homicide
|Sun
|zombienation
|3
|R. Matt Hill
|Sun
|Matt Hill is an I...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC