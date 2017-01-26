Trump's travel ban raises concerns in...

Trump's travel ban raises concerns in Oklahoma's immigrant communities

University of Oklahoma students Hamed Mirmozafari and his wife Azadeh Gilanpour from Iran share their feelings about new foreign policy measures on Jan. 29, 2017 in Norman, Okla. Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman Somalian laborers in Oklahoma's panhandle, Iranian students in Norman and Iraqi refugees in Tulsa represent just some of the communities of Oklahomans potentially impacted by a federal travel ban for seven predominately Muslim countries.

