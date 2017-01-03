Tornadoes, storms threaten parts of t...

Tornadoes, storms threaten parts of the South

Monday Jan 2 Read more: WWSB

Forecasters have issued a tornado watch for most of Louisiana as severe weather is expected to bring a variety of threats to a large part of the Deep South today. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and south Alabama are the areas of greatest concern for damaging storms.

