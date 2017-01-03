Tornadoes, storms threaten parts of the South
Forecasters have issued a tornado watch for most of Louisiana as severe weather is expected to bring a variety of threats to a large part of the Deep South today. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and south Alabama are the areas of greatest concern for damaging storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pickup slams into jewelry store in west Oklahom...
|2 hr
|howthingswork
|1
|Oklahoma City police investigating first homici...
|13 hr
|manyquestionsunas...
|1
|Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video
|Tue
|Sorry Hill
|3
|Family Of Man Who Overdosed On Synthetic Mariju...
|Tue
|fakerice
|1
|Suspect arrested in shooting of Oklahoma police...
|Tue
|tryagain
|1
|Police: Man arrested after allegedly pulling kn...
|Tue
|patchesnleather
|1
|OKCFD Vehicle Stolen, Recovered, Suspect Arrested
|Tue
|itsnot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC