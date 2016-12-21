Tornado watch issued for parts of Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana
Forecasters say tornadoes, powerful winds and flash flooding are possible Monday in an area stretching from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the greatest risk for bad weather is in Louisiana, Mississippi and southern Alabama, especially along the Gulf Coast on Monday afternoon and evening.
