Toby Keith among performers slated for Donald Trump's inauguration celebration
Toby Keith performs at the end of the Oklahoma Twister Relief Concert, benefiting victims of the May tornadoes, at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, July 6, 2013. Photo by Nate Billings, The Oklahoman Inaugural planners have released the lineup for Donald Trump's welcome celebration on the eve of his swearing-in.
