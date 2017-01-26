The Morning Brew: A man died in a scu...

The Morning Brew: A man died in a scuffle with Moore police. Now the city wants to punish his widow.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NewsOK.com

Her husband died in a scuffle with police, and Nair Rodriguez took her pain and anger to Facebook live video. The Moore Police Department is one of several parties asking a federal judge to punish the widow of a man who died in a scuffle with police in front of the Warren Theatre for posting an angry video on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wendy Teague 1 hr MHS1991 33
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 1 hr Gilbert Johnson 7
News Two Homicides In Two Months Rattles Se Okc Resi... 6 hr messenger 1
News "Maybe it would have been different," metro wom... 6 hr messenger 1
News Protests Mount As Trump Signs Executive Actions 12 hr WarForOil 2
Norman Jukebox (Jul '12) 13 hr Musikologist 34
News 'There's a lot of uncertainty,' Oklahomans fear... 15 hr spytheweb 4
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC