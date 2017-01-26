The Morning Brew: A man died in a scuffle with Moore police. Now the city wants to punish his widow.
Her husband died in a scuffle with police, and Nair Rodriguez took her pain and anger to Facebook live video. The Moore Police Department is one of several parties asking a federal judge to punish the widow of a man who died in a scuffle with police in front of the Warren Theatre for posting an angry video on Facebook.
