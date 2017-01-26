Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic On NB I-35 In Norman
Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic On NB I-35 In Norman - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports A semi rolled over on its side blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 35 at W. Tecumseh Rd., caused major traffic congestion for drivers in the Norman area, Friday afternoon. Emergency crews had their hands full getting the wrecked semi cleared from the highway.
