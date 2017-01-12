Salvation Army shelters in Oklahoma C...

Salvation Army shelters in Oklahoma City, Norman open as warming centers

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

As the state prepares for a bout of winter weather, several agencies are opening their doors to those in need. The Salvation Army Oklahoma City administrative office, social services office, Boys & Girls Club and five senior centers will be closed on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ... 5 hr Ucan 1
Norman Teacher Paige Holden: Fat Wed Dewey Hembree 4
R. Matt Hill Wed Matt Hill is a Moron 9
News Adacia Chambers' Attorney Discusses Mental Illness Wed sosad 1
Stylist Brandi McCoy Jan 10 GiantClick 8
Wendy Teague Jan 10 MHS1991 23
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother Jan 10 Jamie Dundee 6
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Cleveland County was issued at January 13 at 3:05PM CST

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,234 • Total comments across all topics: 277,877,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC