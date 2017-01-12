Purcell ex-superintendent charged in ...

Purcell ex-superintendent charged in auto theft case

A college professor and former school district superintendent is accused of stealing a car from a dealership here, even though she had been approved to purchase another vehicle. Kathy Lynn Adams of Norman was charged Jan. 3 in Cleveland County District Court with felony larceny of an automobile.

