Previewing Kansas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma

Previewing Kansas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

When: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman Radio: KOKC 1520 AM; KREF 99.3 FM/1430 AM TV: FSOK The Sooners enter the game against Kansas coming off its lowest scoring effort of the season in a 92-58 loss to Baylor on Sunday. OU's 20 field goals were also a season-low.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OKC Police Chief: Undocumented Immigrants & Loc... 44 min Wildchild 4
News Oklahoma City police trying to identify videota... 3 hr dontsitatthesport... 1
News Refugee In OKC Concerned About Immigration Ban 5 hr nobansezarmytires 1
Wendy Teague 8 hr MHS1991 38
News One victim injured in double-shooting in N.W. O... 13 hr impairedbymath 1
News Oklahoma City police trying to identify male vi... 13 hr jeepspeepers 1
News State briefs 15 hr shortbriefandunde... 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,656 • Total comments across all topics: 278,441,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC