Police: Missing Norman Toddler Found Safe
Norman PD posted about missing 3-year-old Jacoby Cox on the station's Facebook page. Police say Jacoby was last seen around 3:45 p.m. wearing a blue shirt with black sleeves and jeans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norman Teacher Paige Holden: Fat
|Wed
|Dewey Hembree
|4
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|Tue
|GiantClick
|8
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|17
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Nate Hammons is an Idiot
|Jan 6
|GABE
|2
|Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video
|Jan 3
|Sorry Hill
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC