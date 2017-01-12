Police: Missing Norman Toddler Found ...

Police: Missing Norman Toddler Found Safe

Norman PD posted about missing 3-year-old Jacoby Cox on the station's Facebook page. Police say Jacoby was last seen around 3:45 p.m. wearing a blue shirt with black sleeves and jeans.

