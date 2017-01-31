Owner, Finance Manager Of Norman Car Lot Sentenced In Fraud Case
The owner and finance manager of Lindsey Street Motors in Norman have been sentenced to a total of six years in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to their roles in a 2014 bank fraud case. Williams was sentenced to 41 months; Butz got 31 months.
