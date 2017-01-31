Owner, Finance Manager Of Norman Car ...

Owner, Finance Manager Of Norman Car Lot Sentenced In Fraud Case

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The owner and finance manager of Lindsey Street Motors in Norman have been sentenced to a total of six years in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to their roles in a 2014 bank fraud case. Williams was sentenced to 41 months; Butz got 31 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OKC Police Chief: Undocumented Immigrants & Loc... 18 min Charles Schumer C... 3
News Refugee In OKC Concerned About Immigration Ban 55 min nobansezarmytires 1
Wendy Teague 4 hr MHS1991 38
News One victim injured in double-shooting in N.W. O... 8 hr impairedbymath 1
News Oklahoma City police trying to identify male vi... 9 hr jeepspeepers 1
News State briefs 10 hr shortbriefandunde... 1
News State Police Organization Respond To Trump's Im... 11 hr TrumpINS 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,656 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC