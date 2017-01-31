OU's Pres. Boren affirms support for students, staff affected by immigration ban in statement
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot
|1 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|18
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother
|1 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|1 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|1 hr
|GIlbert Johnson
|2
|Anna White-Steide
|1 hr
|Rysinger
|25
|Shawn Adams
|1 hr
|Tiffany Pitts is ...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC