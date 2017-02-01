OU Gymnastics: Sooners No. 1 For Third Straight Week
For the third consecutive week, the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team is ranked as the No. 1 squad in the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates Say Excessive Fines Cause Cycle Of In...
|8 hr
|backpedal
|1
|Rogers County Man Claims Invention Can Prevent ...
|9 hr
|dontknow
|1
|Scott Mitchell On Whetsel: "It's Going To Come ...
|10 hr
|dontknow
|1
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|18
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|13
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC