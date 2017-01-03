OU football: Mixon's decision looms l...

OU football: Mixon's decision looms large for Sooners

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon has yet to make an announcement about whether or not he will enter this year's NFL Draft. With Samaje Perine already declaring, Mixon's decision will have a big affect on how the Sooners' offense will look next year.

