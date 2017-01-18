Oklahoman Must Pay Back $525K for Embezzling Clients' Insurance Money
A former Norman, Okla., attorney has been ordered to pay more than $525,000 in restitution to former clients and the federal government for fraud. The Norman Transcript reports Dane Thomas Wilson pleaded guilty in February 2016 to using wire fraud in order to embezzle his clients' insurance payments.
