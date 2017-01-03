Oklahoma lawmakers aim to pass bill i...

Oklahoma lawmakers aim to pass bill involving federal ID law

1 hr ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Democratic and Republican lawmakers are planning to pass legislation in Oklahoma to comply with a federal law involving identification cards. The Tulsa World reports that two Democratic senators - John Sparks of Norman and Kay Floyd of Oklahoma City - announced legislation in November to comply with the REAL ID Act.

