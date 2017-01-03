Oklahoma lawmakers aim to pass bill involving federal ID law
Democratic and Republican lawmakers are planning to pass legislation in Oklahoma to comply with a federal law involving identification cards. The Tulsa World reports that two Democratic senators - John Sparks of Norman and Kay Floyd of Oklahoma City - announced legislation in November to comply with the REAL ID Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Nate Hammons is an Idiot
|1 hr
|GABE
|2
|Norman Teacher Paige Holden: Fat
|7 hr
|Dewey Hembree
|2
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother
|9 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|9 hr
|GiantClick
|7
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot
|9 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video
|Jan 3
|Sorry Hill
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC