#OKC Boxscore for Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
Mayor Mick Cornett was attending a U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in Washington and missed last week's city council meeting. The other eight council members attended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma City police investigating body in burn...
|6 hr
|dontcallnineoneone
|1
|Wendy Teague
|9 hr
|Ida
|30
|Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America
|12 hr
|As I see it
|2
|Shawn Adams
|13 hr
|Shawn Adams is a ...
|6
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|13 hr
|GiantClick
|11
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|13 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|2
|Thousands Rally For Women's March At State Capitol
|18 hr
|poison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC