Nots say yes to February Oklahoma show
Nots, an all-woman guitar band from Memphis, Tenn., will wrap its monthlong tour of the West Coast and Southwest United States with a Feb. 22 show at Norman's Opolis, 113 N Crawford Ave. The group is touring in support of its 2016 album "Cosmetic," which was released on Goner Records earned praise from the likes of Pitchfork, MTV and A.V. Club. Brandy McDonnell, also known by her initials BAM, writes stories and reviews on movies, music, the arts and other aspects of entertainment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Lawmakers File More Than 2K Bills For ...
|2 hr
|sameole
|1
|Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O...
|12 hr
|moreIndianthanU
|1
|Former legislative assistant alleges Tulsa Rep....
|14 hr
|reeky
|2
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Norman Regional Health System accused of fraudu...
|Thu
|blackandwhite
|1
|Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13)
|Wed
|James
|16
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC