Nots say yes to February Oklahoma show

1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Nots, an all-woman guitar band from Memphis, Tenn., will wrap its monthlong tour of the West Coast and Southwest United States with a Feb. 22 show at Norman's Opolis, 113 N Crawford Ave. The group is touring in support of its 2016 album "Cosmetic," which was released on Goner Records earned praise from the likes of Pitchfork, MTV and A.V. Club. Brandy McDonnell, also known by her initials BAM, writes stories and reviews on movies, music, the arts and other aspects of entertainment.

