Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 open following wreck
Traffic on all three lanes of northbound Interstate 35 was stopped north of Indian Hills Road by an overturned truck around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in Norman, Okla. The driver was treated at the scene and may have been transported by EMSSTAT ambulance.
