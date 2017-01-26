Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 ope...

Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 open following wreck

Traffic on all three lanes of northbound Interstate 35 was stopped north of Indian Hills Road by an overturned truck around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in Norman, Okla. The driver was treated at the scene and may have been transported by EMSSTAT ambulance.

