Norman Regional Health System accused of fraudulent billing

The federal government is planning to pursue civil action against the Norman Regional Health System, six radiologists and the hospital's former chief operating officer following an investigation into fraud allegations. The fraudulent billing allegations were brought to the government's attention through a multimillion-dollar whistleblower's lawsuit filed under seal in August 2014 by Dr. Lance Garber, a radiologist who worked for the hospital system from 2008 until March 2012.

