Norman man convicted of rape pleads guilty after violating probation
Court records show Killman-Hardin was accused of raping a girl, who was intoxicated, after she accepted a ride home from him. She told authorities she remembered little about the remainder of the evening, but awoke the next day with vaginal and anal discomfort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car Plows Into Collinsville Cafe, Roof Collapses
|27 min
|thereclonin
|1
|Guthrie Police Arrest 2 Following Home Invasion
|28 min
|thereclonin
|1
|R. Matt Hill
|36 min
|Matt Hill is a Moron
|11
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|39 min
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Get Paid Big $$$ to Accept Push Notifiations On...
|56 min
|genuinegirl
|1
|In Oklahoma, Cautious Hope for Donald Trump's A...
|1 hr
|omg
|1
|Wendy Teague
|3 hr
|MHS1991
|31
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC